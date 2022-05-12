World "They will make the decision, Russia will support it"; A thousand corpses in Kyiv? The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 78th day. Source: B92 Thursday, May 12, 2022 | 16:16 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Francisco Seco

One drone was shot down in the air above the island of Zmeiny, and three Ukrainian point-U ballistic missiles were intercepted, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.



The decision on the status of the Kherson region will be made by the residents themselves, and Russia will support it, said the president of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko.



Air alarm can be heard in many regions of Ukraine.

Consequences of the shelling of the Kremenchug Oil Refinery

Such are the consequences of the shelling of the Kremenchug Oil Refinery by Russian troops. Black clouds of smoke could be seen in the sky.

UN: A thousand corpses found in the Kyiv area?

Tanjug/ AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said today that a thousand corpses were found in the area of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in recent weeks, and that investigations into many events in Ukraine could point to war crimes.



"The scale of the illegal killings, including indications of summary executions in areas north of Kyiv, is shocking," Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council in a video address, Reuters reported.



The Human Rights Council will decide today whether to ask the investigators for an official investigation into the events that took place in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions in February and March.

Konashenkov: S-300 missile system destroyed in Kharkov

Russia announced today that its army destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and the radar station near Odessa with high-precision weapons during the night in Kharkov.



Klitschko: We cannot guarantee security in Kyiv

Profimedia

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, warned the residents who left the capital of Ukraine that their return is still not safe.



"Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee the safety of every inhabitant today. Every corner of Ukraine, every city and place is endangered because Russia continues the barbaric war against our country," Klitschko stated.



He said that Kyiv is "still Russia's main target", CNN reports.