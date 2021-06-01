World Germany reacted: "Scandal" needs to be clarified German government responded to allegations that USA, using a partnership with Denmark was spying on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European officials Source: Voice of America Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 12:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Andreas Gora / POOL

"The federal government has taken note of this report and is in contact with relevant national and international actors for clarification," spokesman Steffen Seibert said, but declined to comment further on the allegations of espionage.



Danish state television DR announced that the American National Intelligence Service (NSA) used the Danish intelligence service to spy on officials in Europe, including the German chancellor.



This is shown by the results of the internal investigation from 2015 on the partnership with the NSA, which was conducted by the Danish intelligence service, the DR announced.



According to these allegations, the NSA used Danish intelligence links to spy on politicians in Norway, Sweden, France and Germany.

Reactions

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a clarification is expected and that "spying on the allies was not acceptable."



Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen declined to comment on "media speculation".



"In general, I can say that this government has the view that eavesdropping on allies is unacceptable."



Sweden said that it requested "complete information" about the allegations of wiretapping, and Norway that "the allegations were taken seriously".



The director of the American NSA refused to comment on the allegations, as did the Danish intelligence service. The NSA allegedly intercepted calls and messages exchanged by European politicians through the Danish submarine internet network.



The investigation of the Danish intelligence service is based on the allegations of Edward Snowden, a former NSA employee. Snowden fled the United States when he revealed secret NSA documents and currently lives in Russia, where he was granted asylum.