World Trump reacted - and this time, he has a clear message The elections in the USA are over. While waiting for the official confirmation of the winner, different reactions are coming from around the world. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 15:02 Tweet Share EPA/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Donald Trump spoke again on his Twitter profile with the message that he will win.

MOMMY, WE WILL WIN! WAAAHHH! — Toddler Trump (@ToddlerDon) November 10, 2020 WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

According to CNN, while some are afraid that Biden will cope with the economy, which they believed in under Trump, others state that their lives, as minorities, will be much better.

Will Biden find it difficult to return the United States to a nuclear deal?

U.S. envoy to Iran Elliot Abrams said that the Trump administration will continue to put pressure on this country and predicts that it will be difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to get the United States back to the nuclear program from which the United States came out.



"It doesn't really matter who will be the president of America on January 20, in the sense that there will be talks with Iran in any case. I don't know if the United States will return to the nuclear agreement," Abrams said, as reported by Reuters.



Joe Biden said that he hoped that the United States would return to the nuclear agreement, in which Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear activities, and to get the lifting of international sanctions in return.