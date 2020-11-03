World 0

An Albanian from Northern Macedonia is behind the attack in Vienna?

Austrian authorities are silent about the identity of the murdered attacker who carried out the terrorist attack in Vienna last night.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Michael Gruber/Getty Images
Michael Gruber/Getty Images

The editor-in-chief of the Viennese magazine "Falter", Florian Klenk, claims that this is a young Viennese of Albanian origin from Northern Macedonia.

"His name is Kurtin S, he was born in 2000 in Vienna, where he grew up. He is of Albanian origin, and his parents are from Northern Macedonia and have nothing to do with Islamism," this well-known Austrian investigative journalist wrote on Twitter.

He stated that the young man, who killed four people and was killed by the police, was known to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism Service (BVT), because he was one of the 90 Austrian Islamists who tried to travel to Syria.

In July, Klenk claims, he was prevented from trying to go to the battlefields in Syria.

"However, the authorities did not believe that he could plan a terrorist attack," he added.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed this morning that the killed terrorist was a sympathizer of the Islamic State, without giving further details about his identity.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Trump predicted his victory

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a "magnificent victory" of the Republicans at the last pre-election rally in the state of Michigan last night.

World Tuesday, November 3, 2020 09:35 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Curfew in Italy: Everything stops at 9 p.m.

Italy is introducing curfew on the entire territory from 9 pm to morning, this was confirmed for Sky TG 24 by Deputy Labor Minister Francesca Puglisi.

World Monday, November 2, 2020 12:05 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Armando Franca

Sean Connery passed away

Sir Sean Connery, an actor who was considered by many to be the unrivalled James Bond, passed away at the age of 91, BBC reports

World Saturday, October 31, 2020 14:24 Comments: 0
Foto: GettyImages, Evening Standard / Stringer
page 1 of 18 go to page