World Trump spoke about Serbia US President Donald Trump estimated that the agreement on economic normalization will make Serbia, Kosovo, the Balkans and the world in general safer. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 09:02 Tweet Share TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV

He emphasized that such a step required exceptional courage of the leader, the State Department announced today on its Instagram profile.



The post recalls the words of President Trump on the occasion of reaching an agreement in Washington on September 4: "This is a truly historic day... Serbia and Kosovo have committed themselves to economic cooperation".



Trump allegedly emphasized that "it took tremendous bravery" for Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti to embark on these talks and to come to Washington to finalize these commitments".



"By doing so, they've made their countries, the Balkans and the world safer," Trump concluded.