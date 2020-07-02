World The end, he is the "master" until 2036 Russian one-week referendum ended: the majority of citizens voted for the changes to the Constitution, enabling President Putin to remain in power until 2036 Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

On the basis of 42 percent of the counted votes in the referendum in Russia, 76 percent of citizens voted for the adoption of amendments to the Constitution, the Central Election Commission announced last night.



According to Tass Agency, 23.12 percent of citizens voted against, and the total turnout is estimated at 65 percent of the electorate.



Under the current constitutional provisions, President Putin would have to step down in 2024, after his second six-year term expires.



However, the constitutional changes advocated by the Russian President would allow for an exception and allow him to remain in the presidency for another two six-year terms, until 2036.



President Putin himself stated that he is not sure whether he will want to be in the presidency for that long, considering that in 2036 he will be 83 years old.



The voting started on June 25, and it was done in such a procedure, as explained, due to the coronavirus pandemic.