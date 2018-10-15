World Merkel's sister party in election fiasco The Bavarian conservative party and Chancellor Angel Merkel' ally CSU has won the provincial election by receivin 37.3 percent of the vote. Source: Tanjug, Deutsche Welle Monday, October 15, 2018 | 09:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

That is almost a third less than in 2013, when the number was 47.7 percent. It is also CSU's worst Bavarian provincial election result since 1950.

Deutsche Welle called it "a fiasco of Bavaria's eternal rules," adding a cause for worry inside the ruling coalition.



The Social-Democrats, the junior partner in Merkel's coalition, took only about 10 percent of the vote, which is considered a catastrophe compared to the previous election's 20 percent.



The Greens earned the second-largest share of the vote with at least 17.5 percent, followed by the right-leaning Free Voters with 11.6 percent and the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with 10.2 percent, Deutsche Welle reported.



According to early estimates, the CSU garnered between 74 and 83 of the 192 to 200 total seats in the regional parliament, far short of the party's previous absolute majority. But the complex calculations concerning parliamentary seats were set to continue into Monday.