World Ukraine expels Hungarian consul Ukraine has declared a Hungarian consul in the town of Beregove a persona non grata. Source: Sputnik Thursday, October 4, 2018 | 12:16 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

The consul "should leave the country within three days," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

"We hope that the Hungarian side will refrain from any unfriendly steps towards Ukraine in the future, and that its officials will not violate Ukrainian legislation," a press release, quoted by Sputnik, said.



The agency said that a diplomatic row between Budapest and Kiev broke out "after reports emerged in September saying that Hungarian passports had been issued by Hungary's consulate in the city of Beregove to what Kiev estimates to be 100,000 Ukrainians."



Ukraine does not recognize dual citizenship, Sputnik is reporting, adding that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the Hungarian consul abused his powers - but Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has denied that issuing passports to residents of the Ukrainian border region violated any laws, and added that Budapest "will give its passport to anyone who meets the proper criteria."