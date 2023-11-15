Society Žarko Laušević passed away The family of the famous actor Žarko Laušević announced that the actor died at the age of 63. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 13:19 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/RADE PRELIĆ (STF)

"We inform the public that today, November 15, 2023, at the age of 63, our husband and father Žarko Laušević passed away after a short and serious illness.



The public will be informed about the date and place of the funeral in a timely manner. In the name of the family, Anita Laušević, wrote in the statement.



The famous actor's health suddenly deteriorated three weeks ago when he was hospitalized again and remained in the hospital until his death.



Žarko Laušević made his film debut in 1982, with a role in the movie "Persecution". He also played important roles in the films "Savamala" and "Direct Broadcast", and described his life story in his biographical book.



In his long career, Zarko wrote four books, the last one, "Padre, idiot!"



Many colleagues and friends say goodbye to the actor with messages and photos.