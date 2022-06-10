Society New bomb threats: "Belgrade City Assembly targeted"; people urgently evacuated PHOTO The city of Belgrade received an anonymous email. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, June 10, 2022 | 16:37 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/ vladislavgajic

"The city of Belgrade just received an anonymous email announcing that unknown perpetrators set bombs in Belgrade City Hall as well as in the municipalities of Zemun, New Belgrade, Cukarica and Palilula", Vesić said.



"Police have blocked all buildings, employee evacuation is underway and we are waiting for counter-diversion inspection to be conducted", Vesić wrote on Facebook.