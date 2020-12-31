Society Editor-in-chief of Beta News Agency Dragan Janjic passed away Dragan Janjic, one of the founder and longtime editor-in-chief of Serbia’s independent Beta news agency died suddenly on Thursday at the age of 65. Source: Beta Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 13:13 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, edlits

Janjic was born on October 6, 1955 in Lopare, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He graduated from the Faculty of Philology in Belgrade, and began his journalistic career at the Tanjug agency, where he worked from 1983 to 1994 as a journalist, reporter and editor.



He is one of the founders of the independent news agency Beta, in which he was the editor of the internal editorial office and deputy editor-in-chief from 1994 to 2000, and the editor-in-chief from 2000 to 2007.



From 2007 to 2008, he was Deputy Minister of Culture and Information, in the period from 2008-2010, he was the deputy editor-in-chief of Politika and from 2010 to 2016 a media advisor to the Ombudsman.



He returned to Beta in 2016 re-assuming the role of editor-in-chief.



In his longtime career, Janjic uncompromisingly fought for objectivity and professionalism in reporting and the rights and position of journalists and independent media. He was a member of the Commission for the Protection of Journalists, one of the initiators of establishing an independent union of journalists and a member of the trade Independence Union.



The time and place of Dragan Janjic's funeral will be announced on a later occasion.