Society A session of the Crisis Staff has been scheduled: new measures for the holidays? Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus will meet on Friday at 8:00 AM, Tanjug has learned. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 07:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ marinv

According to the epidemiologists, it is expected that the focus will be on measures that would refer to the upcoming holidays and the expected arrival of our citizens from abroad to the country.



"One of the measures currently being considered to combat COVID-19 is the introduction of a mandatory PCR test for those coming to Serbia ahead of the upcoming holidays, and we continue to monitor measures every day and what else needs to be done to keep the situation under control," Prime Minister Ana Brnabić stated.



The Prime Minister said that work is continuing on the prevention of possible catastrophic scenarios, so that the economy would not be closed, or that there should be as few lockdowns as possible.



As they say from the medical part of the Crisis Staff, new measures are discussed every day, and some of them were written and sent for consideration.



Among these proposals is the introduction of PCR testing upon entering our country, but also potential quarantine and isolation. Experts also warn that the arrival of a large number of citizens in Serbia who could get sick here would represent additional pressure on our health care system.



In the past 24 hours, 7.804 newly infected with the coronavirus were registered in Serbia, 54 people died, and there are 319 patients on respirators, which is the largest number since the outbreak of the pandemic.