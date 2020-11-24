Society Parts of the SARS-CoV-2 serological prevalence study Dr Kon talked about is published Before the present, and so far, the strongest wave of the epidemic, 20.7 percent of the population of Serbia acquired immunity to COVID-19. Source: Vecernje novosti Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 11:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Antonio Bat

Everything will be clearer regarding the number of patients and collective immunity after the study, it was announced a few days ago by a member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon, who announced its disclosure.



The most resistant are those under 19, according to the results of the second National SARS-CoV-2 serological prevalence study.



According to that study, which Novosti had an insight into, every third, or 31.8 percent in this age group, has an IgG antibody, that is, naturally acquired immunity after they were infected.



When looking at the total population of SARS-CoV-2, officially the most protected are the inhabitants of Kragujevac, Uzice, Cacak, Valjevo, Sabac... The fact that almost every fifth (23.1 percent) in these parts have antibodies that protect it from the COVID-19, indirectly shows that in the second wave of the epidemic, coronavirus officially "hit" the hardest in Šumadija and Western Serbia.



This was shown by the results of the second National Sero-prevalence Study SARS-CoV-2, which began on June 26, and into which "Novosti" had an insight into. Scientifically, the findings of this study, conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology of the Medical Faculty in Belgrade with the Institute for the Application of Nuclear Energy (INEP), are yet to be published.



Professor Tatjana Pekmezović, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, only confirmed to "Novosti" yesterday that the study has been completed, and that the results will be published very soon.



As "Novosti" finds out, based on the report of the study team of the Institute of Epidemiology, 20.7 percent of the population acquired immunity to the coronavirus before this, so far the strongest, third wave of the epidemic. This was determined on a representative sample of 1.200 households, i.e. a total of 2.500 respondents.



After Šumadija and Western Serbia (23.1 percent), southern and eastern Serbia are leading with immunity with 21.8 percent resistant, and Vojvodina with 18.8 percent, while Belgrade, although one of the biggest hotspots since the beginning of the epidemic, especially in this third wave, only in fourth place with 16.9 percent of those who have developed natural immunity.



Another study showed that acquired immunity to the coronavirus was almost the same in men (20.6 percent) and women (20.8 percent), in contrast to the first sero-prevalence SARS-CoV-2, where there was more protected in male population (8.1 percent) than in female (5 percent).