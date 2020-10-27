Society The most uncertain session of the Crisis Staff is ahead of us There were 2.553 examinations in the COVID-dispensaries of health centers in Belgrade in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health told Tanjug. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 13:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

This means that the number of first examinations is increasing. Of the total number of examinations, about 60 percent were first examinations - 1.556.



In two COVID-ambulances that work during the night as well - in Palilula at 18 Carli Caplina Street and in Zemun at 176 Cara Dušana Street, there were 88 examinations last night.



It should be reminded that epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon, told the Belgrade media that he expects a record increase in newly infected with coronavirus today, which is why the Crisis Staff is considering tightening the measures.



Another member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Srdja Jankovic, also spoke about these measures.