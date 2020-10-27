Society The Temple of Saint Sava opens its doors to visitors today The Church of Saint Sava in Vracar will be open today for visits on the feast of St. Petka, the Serbian Orthodox Church announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 09:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV"

Today, Serbian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of the Venerable Mother Paraskeva - St. Petka, the protector of women, a saint who helped the sick and the poor.



A few days ago, a magnificent mosaic weighing more than 320 tons, containing more than 50 million pieces, was completed in the Temple of Saint Sava.



300 mosaic artists worked on it, and a total of 600 people, including everyone who worked on it, while the complete mosaic was completed in less than four years.



In the Temple of Saint Sava, the works on the arrangement continue.