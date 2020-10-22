Society Crisis Staff session ended: No new measures The extraordinary session of the Crisis Staff, held due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in Serbia, has ended. Source: B92 Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 10:27 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

There are no new measures that will be applied, said epidemiologist Dr Srdja Jankovic.



Rapid antigen tests have been introduced, which means that the diagnosis is being accelerated, said Dr Srdja Janković.



"This time, we did not tighten the existing measures, but the emphasis is on the measures that are in force to be implemented more strictly, not to look at violations of measures anymore and to prevent the situation from getting worse," Janković told reporters.



He stated that they are working on a legal framework that would enable those who violate the measures to be punished.



Jankovic appealed to the citizens to respect the measures, and to the authorities to control the adherence to the restrictions, so that we would not look at pictures that could, he says, "cost us dearly".



He points out that the Crisis Staff is worried about the current epidemiological situation, because, it is said, it is getting worse.