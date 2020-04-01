Society No more appeals, as soon as you feel the symptoms - go to the health center State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Berislav Vekic said today that citizens who feel the symptoms of coronavirus should contact the nearest health center. Source: Beta Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 11:04 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/Christian Bruna

State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Berislav Vekic said today that citizens who experience symptoms suggestive of coronavirus such as dry cough, sore throat or fever should report to the nearest health center where they will be examined and be returned to home isolation or referred for hospital treatment.



"We have noticed that patients come to the doctor late, only three or four days after they feel the temperature, which further complicates the situation. By opening the so-called COVID dispensaries at each health center, we want to reduce the inflow of patients to the Infectious Disease Clinic, Dragisa Misovic Hospital and Zemun Hospital", Vekic told RTS.



He explained that they should no longer call given phone numbers, but as soon as they feel the symptoms, citizens can come to the health center, and outpatient units' working hours are from 7.00 to 22.00.



He added that medical professionals have been trained in the last two weeks to deal with these situations and that further medical treatment will be taken after a doctor's examination, a possible X-ray or a blood test.



Vekic said that moving after5 pm in such cases would not be a problem and that citizens in the ambulance would receive the appropriate documentation, so that they could return home.



For those who feel problems after 10 pm, it is still possible for them to go to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, Vekic said.



The Secretary of State said that the Belgrade Fair currently houses 49 patients with a less severe clinical picture, with a total of ten doctors and 25 nurses attending them.



Vekic considered the remarks that the patients at the Fair had no hot water or an opportunity to take a bath as "malicious".



"We are fighting for every life. We cannot say that hotel or hospital conditions have been reached at the Fair, but we are working to overcome the problems and I hope that in the next few days we will solve the issue of hot water," the Secretary of State concluded.