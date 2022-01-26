"Government ready to sign the Fundamental Contract with the Serbian Orthodox Church"
At today's session, Montenegrin government adopted information, expressing its absolute readiness to sign Fundamental Contract with the Serbian Orthodox Church.Source: Vijesti
"This process has gone through several phases of harmonization and from the point of view of the Government, it is completely ready for signing," said Zdravko Krivokapić.
Vlada Crne Gore je na današnjoj sjednici usvojila informaciju i iskazala apsolutnu spremnost za potpisivanje Temeljnog ugovora sa SPC, u najkraćem vremenskom roku. pic.twitter.com/ypqkOwBGsG— Zdravko Krivokapić (@profKrivokapic) January 26, 2022