Region "Government ready to sign the Fundamental Contract with the Serbian Orthodox Church" At today's session, Montenegrin government adopted information, expressing its absolute readiness to sign Fundamental Contract with the Serbian Orthodox Church. Source: Vijesti Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 13:00 Foto: EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

"This process has gone through several phases of harmonization and from the point of view of the Government, it is completely ready for signing," said Zdravko Krivokapić.