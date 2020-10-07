Region Metropolitan Amfilohije positive for coronavirus The Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral, Amfilohije Radović, is infected with COVID-19, today's testing showed, it is confirmed by the Metropolitanate Source: B92 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 02:50 Tweet Share EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

"The Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral Amfilohije entered the" Danilo I "Hospital in Cetinje today, for the purpose of routine health check and on the occasion of planning his upcoming pastoral activities," it is stated on their website.



They add that Amfilohije spent the previous days in home isolation and under constant medical supervision.



Despite the fact that it was determined today that his general health condition is in order (without significant difficulties), and he personally feels well, the COVID test confirmed that Metropolitan is infected with this virus, so for these reasons, he was transported to KBC Podgorica. "Due to more favorable treatment conditions, he will be placed there for as long as the infection lasts," it says.



According to them, the opinion of the doctors is that the metropolitan's condition is stable.



In the meantime, Metropolitan Amfilohije arrived at the Clinical Center.