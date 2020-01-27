Region 0

Slovenian Prime Minister resigns and calls for early elections

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec announced today that he is resigning from his post and called for early elections, the STA news agency reported

Source: Beta
EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he would send his resignation to the National Assembly on Monday and called for an early election, because his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation.

"There is nothing I can do with this government. Therefore, it is fair to hold an early election," he told a press conference.

Sarec pointed out that the minority-led government had failed to implement radical structural reforms.

