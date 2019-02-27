Region 0

Montenegro: Civil servants can wear hijabs, and rosaries

Montenegro's Ministry of Public Administration as announced that wearing "hijab and rosaries" to work does not violate the code of state employees.

As stated, "that does not represent inappropriate dress, nor could in bring into question the impartiality and neutrality in carrying out the work of a state employee."

The Ministry issued this statement regarding various interpretations that appeared among the public regarding the provisions of the Code of Ethics relating to the expression of religious features of civil servants in state bodies.

According to the announcement, the Code is made in accordance with the best practices of the countries of the EU and the countries of the region, and the standards of dressing for work in the state bodies of Montenegro are in line with the best European practices.

