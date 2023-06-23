Politics Kurti wants war at any cost PM of temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, confirmed with the actions of arresting Serbs that he has one goal, that is to provoke a war at any cost. Source: Novosti Friday, June 23, 2023 | 14:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Aljbin Kurti, confirmed with the actions of arresting Serbs in Kosovo that he has one goal, and that is to provoke a war at any cost.



Let us recall, the so-called Kosovo special forces arrested Nenad Orlović from Kosovska Mitrovica around 10 o'clock. Orlović was arrested at his workplace in a car wash, near the bus station.



By the way, he is a city cleaning worker, and he works privately in a laundromat. On the video of the security camera, you can see how special forces with four jeeps surround Nenad, who was shirtless at the time. ROSU members pointed long barrels at Nenad, and then brutally knocked him to the ground.



Kosovo police later announced that he is a suspect in the attack on KFOR members in Zvečan.