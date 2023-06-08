Politics Vučić and Murmu: We are proud of our traditional friendship PHOTO/VIDEO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted a formal reception in front of the Palace of Serbia for the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Source: B92 Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/bs

She was welcomed with the highest state honors, a red carpet, the Guard of the Serbian Army lined up and the singing of the anthems of the two countries. After that, Vučić and Murmu addressed the public.



"It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity and privilege to host you, this is the first visit since 1972. I am sure that you could see the friendship at every step. We are proud of our traditional friendship. I want to thank you for your support for the territorial integrity of Serbia. Today we discussed overall cooperation. Our trade exchange is growing, but it is insufficient, we believe that it can be 20 times greater," said the president.



"Our tourist exchange will have to be facilitated by simplifying the visa regime, I gave the order to completely simplify the visa regime with India so that we can attract as many people as possible from India," said Vučić.



He said that military cooperation was also discussed today and added that our two countries can develop cooperation especially in the future when it comes to the production of weapons.



As he said, our priority is to strengthen industrial cooperation between India and Serbia.



In addition to the cooperation between the cinemas of the two countries, IT cooperation and the exchange of agricultural products were also discussed.



"The most important thing is that we continue to deepen our friendly relations," added Vučić.



The President of the Republic of India thanked President Vučić.



"I am delighted to be visiting Serbia, I thank Vučić and the people of Serbia for the respect and welcome shown to me," she said.



"We really had a constructive meeting with President Vučić in all areas, we are also determined to continue working on our bilateral relations, we agreed to strengthen our coordination and cooperation in the UN and other forums," said the Indian president.



"Serbia is a traditional friend with India and we want to have detailed talks and establish an even stronger partnership between our two countries," she added.



The Indian president also announced that today she will meet with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, as well as holding a Serbian Indian business forum in Belgrade.

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/bs

Vučić wrote on Instagram that the visit of the Indian president is a great honor for Serbia.



"The visit of Droupadi Murmu is a great honor for our country, by which we confirm a new era in relations between Serbia and India with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you that after fifty-one years we have the opportunity to host the President of India. Welcome to friendly Serbia," Vučić wrote on his Instagram profile.

The meeting of the two presidents

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/bs

After the ceremonial welcome, a meeting was held in a narrower format between President Vučić and President Murmu.

Discussion of the delegations

Foto: Tanjug Strahinja Aćimović

Talks were also held between the delegations of the Republic of Serbia and India, led by President Vučić and President Murmu.