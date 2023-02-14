Politics Vučić made a decision to increase the number of special units PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić made a decision to increase the number of special units in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE I VOJSKA SRBIJE/ bg

The decision on the organizational upgrade of the Special Forces of the Serbian Army contains several elements.



One of them refers to the expansion of the peacetime and wartime organization of the Special Forces of the Serbian Army to the projected unit strength.



For the execution of this decision, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces will issue the necessary acts, and the decision itself will enter into force on the day of its adoption.