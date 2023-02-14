Politics 0

Vučić made a decision to increase the number of special units PHOTO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić made a decision to increase the number of special units in Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE I VOJSKA SRBIJE/ bg
FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE I VOJSKA SRBIJE/ bg

The decision on the organizational upgrade of the Special Forces of the Serbian Army contains several elements.

One of them refers to the expansion of the peacetime and wartime organization of the Special Forces of the Serbian Army to the projected unit strength.

For the execution of this decision, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces will issue the necessary acts, and the decision itself will enter into force on the day of its adoption.

B92
B92

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Serbia plans to...

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, estimated that Serbia will soon gather 10 mayors of municipalities led by SL and declare the president of the Community.

Politics Friday, February 10, 2023 15:38 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Franc Zhurda
page 1 of 24 go to page