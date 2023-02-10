Politics Vučić: This was nothing, we are facing the biggest crisis so far President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was hosted on the show "Prva tema" on TV Prva. Source: B92 Friday, February 10, 2023 | 22:29 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/Prva TV

President of Serbia spoke about all current topics.



At the beginning, the host drew attention to the criticism of the President of Serbia and asked him why he was still being accused.



"There were more interesting accusations than dictatorship, autocracy and authoritarianism. It is part of everyday political life. It was the fourth time I participated in the debate and some people expected that they would destroy me in the Parliament and that did not happen. You saw the rampage of several parliamentary groups, several MPs attacked both me and the president of the assembly. No one was excluded from the session and no one said that it was some kind of progress. No one wanted to exclude someone from the important discussion," said Vučić.



“No one was punished for the recent incidents in Parliament, which were organized and provoked by opposition parties, everyone could speak. I do not believe that was the case in the past and it is proof of democracy,” he said.



President Vucic said that he is not worried about accusations of autocracy adding that he “heard ridiculous accusations”.



"That session was good for me because I was able to expose untruths, but one thing worried me a lot," said Vučić.



In the continuation of the show, footage of applause for Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron followed.



"We have a prominent Serb-hater in Belgrade. He is a European and hates Serbs and Serbia so much that it is unbelievable. This is rare. I have seen many people who hate Serbs, but I have never seen such a person. They no longer know what to do with anger and hatred towards the Serbian people," he says.



"It is clear that there is interference by major powers in our domestic relations. Everyone wants to achieve their goals through Serbia. It is enough to look at the statements of officials from the West and East and everyone is counting on Serbia to win," he says.



Vučić was asked about the current position of the Socialist Party of Serbia and Ivica Dačić, i.e. why the members of that party are silent, and he stated that this is not new for him and emphasized that he would not speak badly about SPS.



Vucic said that they will continue to cooperate in the following six months to a year but did not exclude the possibility of elections, both parliamentary and presidential.



“There is also a lot of pressure on Serbia from both sides regarding Kosovo since both Russia and the West know that the war in Ukraine will continue and they want to solve the Kosovo issue in a hurry,” said President Vucic.

"Biggest Clashes Ever"

President continued to talk about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the destruction of the country that followed after 2000.



"We are facing the biggest crisis in the world that we have seen since the Second World War. This was almost nothing, compared to what is coming. We are facing a major escalation. I hope that some people will understand that no one needs an escalation and that they would try to de-escalate the situation. In the next 5/6 months, the biggest conflicts so far will follow. The pressures will be incomparably stronger on the issue of the Russian Federation. There will be strong pressures on the Republic of Kosovo. At this moment it is no longer entirely clear who is winning in Ukraine. It is very difficult to win over the West and their unity at this moment. You didn't have Russian unity at the beginning, and now you have such unity within the Russian people, especially after the announcement about the sending of German tanks," adds Vučić.



He emphasized that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had no other choice.



"It is clear that we are going into complete chaos. We cannot run over Putin in the next few months. We must not allow ourselves to have no friends anywhere and to be wiped out all the way to the border with Belarus. Our country will be in-between in every sense. It's difficult for Serbia, whoever wins. That's why I said that we belong to the few who speak about the peace, but no one is allowed to mention peace anymore," he stressed.



He added that we have to take care of the financial interest and the children, and most of the investments come from the West.



"Let us push like this while we can. I will know when the moment is right and I will not hide anything from the people, just as I did not hide my desperation after the previous meeting," he said.

Will there be elections?

President was asked about the statement of Croatian President Zoran Milanović, when he stated that they stole Kosovo from Serbia, but he refused to comment.



He repeats that he does not see the point of going to Brussels, and that the question is whether he will go to Munich.



"There is the biggest security conference in the world. Scholz, Macron, Blinken, Borrell are coming. And if Kurti goes and we are not there, then we are in trouble. If I go, I know how it will look, but I have not made a decision yet. It is not problem to discuss anything, but CSM is a priority," adds Vučić.



"As long as it is possible, there will be no elections. I would not like to have elections, but I do not rule out the possibility. As long as I am the President of the Republic, ambassadors of foreign countries will not govern Serbia. Serbia will make its own decisions," stated the president and continued to comment what kind of the results of those elections could be.

Three connections

Vučić said that the campaign against him has been going on for years, and when Red Star's fans did it, they wanted to show that they were anti-regime and against the pride parade.



"And Partizan fans do it to show how great martyrs they are, how they have no money, since I support Red Star. And if they don't talk about how much money they got, it's easier for them to play the victim. There is also a criminal act, when they threw out flags, the Vračar group, "stop the French operation sky", that's three connections. One is political, the other is criminal, and the third is playing the victim. That's how it goes, this is sport", said the president.



He said that serious things were heard at the Belivuk trial, and that the clan had connections with certain media and foreign services.



"Everything went towards that, preparations were made, so that if it happened that someone said that he was responsible for someone's murder or was killed, that they would say that it was a showdown between criminal clans. What do they care about one guy more or less. Let's recall what did Srdjan Lalić say? He is an associate of the defendant, he must not lie. One lie will lead him to prison for life. He said that they wanted to arrange the murder of Lazar Vukićević and blame my son for it," said Vučić.