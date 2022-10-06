Politics Vučić from Prague: Are you punishing Russia or Serbia? VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is participating in the Summit in Prague. Source: B92 Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 19:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

Today he had a series of meetings with numerous leaders.



"A lot of good things were heard there, which way Europe will go. The construction of connecting transmission systems, new interconnectors, gas pipelines, oil pipelines, so that energy from all over the world can be used. On Saturday, we will talk more about new investments. I thanked Europeans for support for the construction of the interconnector with Bulgaria," said Vučić.

"Yesterday, at that meeting, when everything should have passed, on the initiative of Croatia, and supported by two countries, one Baltic and one not far from the Baltic countries, the derogation of the norm for the Western Balkans was removed from the agenda. The Croatian Prime Minister came out with the thesis that it is not fair that Serbia has a lower oil price. And I guess it is fair that some European countries have it. So wait, are you punishing Russia or Serbia?" Vučić asked.



Vučić thanked Bulgarian President Radev and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, who pointed out that what was proposed was not fair.



"I have to say that at the second panel I received information that Orban and Rama also expressed their dissatisfaction. It's not bad that the decision has been postponed for the time being. We are a smaller consumer than Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, so it would probably be a problem now, and these consume more Russian oil, so they don't bother. There was no other intention there but to spite Serbia," he says.



"I have a bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen tonight. I received information that the topic of the conversation with Scholz and Macron will be Kosovo and Metohija. I talked to many European leaders, and about visits," added Vučić. "No one criticized us today, none of the official speakers," added Vučić.



President of Serbia then spoke about sanctions against Russia, which Serbia did not introduce. "I understand the position of the European Union. They are in a big conflict with the Russian Federation, but they forgot about our situation in 1999. The majority does not understand that situation and that is why it is not so easy".

Vučić also referred to this new political community proposed by Emmanuel Macron.



"We gathered to show that we belong to Europe. It is very useful for us, an ideal opportunity to have good meetings, to find out some things. I saw what many people are starting to do in their countries regarding the energy crisis. This means a lot to us, when and how the European path will continue or slow down after that," concluded Vučić.

After his address, Vučić also had a chance to meet with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.