Politics Vučić: Serbia will not be a parking lot for migrants VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić attends the trilateral summit of Hungary, Serbia and Austria in Budapest, from where he addressed the journalists. Source: B92 Monday, October 3, 2022 | 14:27

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is in Budapest, where he is participating in the trilateral summit of Hungary, Serbia and Austria, from where he addressed the journalists.



President of Serbia is discussing the migrant crisis with Orban and Nehammer, and the topic Nehammer is discussing with his Hungarian colleague and Vučić is joint action against organized crime and smuggling.



"I want to express my gratitude to our host Orban for his hospitality, because he always has enough courage to raise important regional issues," said Vučić.



"Today we talked about all the important and difficult issues we are facing. Both the energy and the financial situation... We are all under pressure. We all know how difficult it will be to overcome autumn, winter, and by God, spring. I think the next winter will be even worse" said Vučić.



They talked about the visa policy towards refugees. "Serbia will significantly align with the UN visa policy by the end of the year."



As he says, Serbia is a specific case, because we have an increase in the arrival of refugees, who not only come from Israel, Pakistan and other countries, but also from Russia and Ukraine.



"It's not a big burden for a small country. We talked about migration, and I want to inform everyone that Serbia will align with the visa policy of the European Union by the end of the year. Serbia will not be able to be used as an inbound country... People in Belgrade are not aware as to how many problems our police are facing, and now we have decided to help Austria, Hungary and Serbia by working together," added Vučić.



He said that in a few days, on October 7, an agreement will be signed in Belgrade, and then an action plan will be drawn up.

"The situation is much more difficult"

"Serbia will be responsible and serious, and we will manage to do that. Today, talking about all topics, we understood each other well. We are here to help each other. There will be problems with food, some countries will be on the verge of collapse, and we will have to provide support to each other," says the President of Serbia.



"People do not feel the crisis like we do in the state apparatus. The situation is terrible. We are spending all the money, we are spending everything we have done well in the previous 10 years."



"Serbia does not want to be a parking lot for migrants and that is why we will always respect international law and understand the problems of people who are in a difficult situation, but we will preserve security."



"The situation is much more difficult than people think. People are not used to the scale of this kind of crisis. We feel it in the finances, and the situation is terrible. And whatever someone tells you, that it is different, know that they are lying. We now have over 3 billion trade exchange with Austria. We have changed the country," added Vučić.



As he explained, the situation is terrible, and it will be even worse, but it is easier when we have friends to help each other.



"It's not a question of whether we will have gas. What will we do with the companies? They won't be able to last, the piers will be closed, because they can't pay for energy. We can't compete with the Germans, they can deliver money to the companies, but what about us? are we working? Where should we give from? We are all in a terrible situation... If they said there was peace tomorrow, I would be jumping to the ceiling," he said.

Orbán: We are not satisfied, we are protecting Europe

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that they are not satisfied with the situation with migrants, but as he pointed out, Hungarian and Serbian border guards are also leading the fight to prevent illegal migration.



"We are very satisfied with what's done, but despite that, the situation is getting more and more difficult. Attention is focused on it. On the one hand, there is the Russian-Ukrainian war, the issue of energy sources and sanctions. There is not enough focused attention on migration. Now we have made an attempt to face with that situation, and that's why we staged the meeting. We have two situations, a lot of refugees came during the war, and our southern border is also under siege, where there were many attempts of illegal migration," said Orban.



"Hungary initiated this meeting because we are in the most specific situation, we have migrations from two directions, over a million refugees came from the direction of Ukraine, and there were more than 180.000 illegal entry attempts on our southern border," said Orbán.



Orbán stated that of the migration routes leading to Europe, "the Western Balkans route is the most severely affected", and added that it "represents a particular problem" for Serbia and Hungary.



"We are protecting the whole of Europe, not just our borders. It would be in the interest of the whole of Europe to lower the border as far as possible, further to the south than the Serbian-Hungarian border," Orbán said.



He said that a "new dimension of cooperation" between the three countries is needed, that the next meeting will be in Belgrade, where the relevant ministers will meet to define future steps, and that the third meeting will be in Vienna.

"An important security issue for Austria"

Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer also thanked for the hospitality stating that today's event is an important opportunity to solve a serious issue.



"We received 70.000 refugees from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Austria provides refuge for 80.000 Ukrainians, and this is an important security issue for Austria," says Nehammer.



Nehammer then praised the relations between the three countries, stating that the Serbian and Austrian police have been in excellent cooperation for years, which is also the case with the Hungarian side.



"This is a partnership between three countries, to guarantee people greater security," Nehammer concluded.