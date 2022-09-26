Politics Serbia prepared a fierce response to Brussels, Vučić addresses public within 72 hours President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, prepared a decisive and fierce response to the Brussels administration on behalf of Serbia. Source: Novosti Monday, September 26, 2022 | 21:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The response will be announced to the public within 72 hours at the latest, "Novosti" reports.



European Commission spokesman Peter Stano warned on Monday that relations with Russia can’t be business as usual under current circumstances.



According to "Novosti" sources, the head of state was shocked and angry after the statement of the spokesperson of the European Union, Peter Stano, creator of the famous phrase about "responsibility of both sides" and in cases where ROSU special forces shoot at unarmed Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, who today continued his anti-Serb discourse telling our country that it is "under the surveillance of the EU", all because of the signing of the benign consultations plan between the ministries of foreign affairs of Serbia and Russia, which was recently signed in New York.



President of Serbia, as "Novosti" has learned, was visibly revolted by Stano's performance and is preparing a response "without holding his tongue", especially since the spokesperson of Club 27 did not speak out when Albanian extremists recently tried to kill a Serbian young man in Babin Most or when on Thursday, 30 heavily armed members of the so-called Kosovo Army invaded the north, deep into the territory of the Zubin Potok municipality. Stano kept quiet about that, but he did not miss the opportunity to threaten Serbia because of the technical plan for the meeting of the heads of departments of the Serbian and Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which does not contain any item related to security aspects.



Let us remind you that the spokesperson of the European Union, Peter Stano, made a statement today regarding the signing of the agreement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia on consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.



"We are living in times when Russia launched an illegal and illegitimate invasion of a sovereign country, of neighboring Ukraine... In these circumstances we are seeing the Serbian Foreign Ministry agreeing on regular consultations with the foreign ministry of a country which is committing all these acts. It’s a very clear sign of their intention to strengthen their ties, to further strengthen relations between Serbia and Russia and this is raising serious questions", Stano said and added:



“The European Union was very clear with partner countries, especially countries that are in the EU accession process such as candidate country Serbia, that relations with Russia under current circumstances cannot be business as usual with this regime which is committing so many crimes and atrocities. We are taking this very seriously and we are following this up", the EU spokesman emphasized.