Politics Orlić elected Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, along with the deputy speakers Dr Vladimir Orlić, who was the deputy speaker of the parliament in the previous convocation, was elected Speaker of the National Assembly last night. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 16:53 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/ bg

MP of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Vladimir Orlic was elected parliament speaker in an open ballot, with 154 votes in favor and 76 opposed, out of 230 MPs present.



"154 voted in favor, 76 opposed, while there were no abstentions," MP Vladeta Janković announced at 9:30 p.m. as the chairman of the constitutive session of the parliament.



In his first address after the election for parliament speaker, Orlic said that he will be a speaker to all MPs and that he will continue to pursue the state policy that the citizens voted for in the elections. He thanked his Serbian Progressive Party and all his associates who supported him.



The MPs also elected seven deputy speakers: Sandra Bozic (SNS - Serbian Progressive Party), Snezana Paunovic (SPS - Socialist Party of Serbia), Elvira Kovac (Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians), Usame Zukorlic (Justice and Reconciliation Party), Bozidar Delic (HOPE Coalition), Borko Stefanovic (Party of Freedom and Justice) and Zoran Lutovac (Democratic Party).



Srdjan Smiljanic was appointed Secretary General of the Parliament, with 182 votes in favor, five opposed, and 10 abstentions.



The MPs also elected members of the parliamentary working bodies and members of the standing parliamentary delegations to international institutions.



The constitutive session of the new convocation of the parliament began on Monday, with the confirmation of the mandate of the new MPs from 12 electoral lists that won the trust of the citizens in the parliamentary elections held on April 3.