Politics Vucic takes the oath on May 31 The session at which the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will take the oath for the second presidential term, will be held on May 31st, the media report. Source: B92, RTS Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 09:13

On April 3, Aleksandar Vučić won the regular elections with 58.59 percent of the total votes cast in the first round.



The incumbent president began his term on May 31, 2017, when he was solemnly sworn in at the House of the National Assembly.