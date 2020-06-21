Politics LIVE Election night on B92.net: First forecasts came out - Convincing victory of SNS Regular parliamentary, provincial and local elections were held in Serbia today. Follow all the latest information on B92.net. First projections - SNS won 63.4% Source: B92 Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 21:37 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

IPSOS-CESID, FIRST ASSESSMENT OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF MANDATES:



SNS -180



SPS-JS - 30



ALEKSANDAR SAPIC - 11



SVM - 8



ALBANIAN DEMOCRATIC ALTERNATIVE - 4



ZUKORLIC - 3



SDA SANDZAK - 2

The first projections of Ipsos and Cesid



Results based on 44.1 percent of the processed sample:



SNS: 63.4 percent



SPS-JS: 10.3 percent



SPAS: 3.9 percent



POKS: 2.8 percent



Sovereignists: 2.4 percent



Broom: 2.3 percent



SRS: 2.2 percent



SVM: 2.2 percent



PSG: 1.7 percent



Zavetnici: 1.7 percent



UDS: 1 percent



Zdravo da pobedi: 1 percent