Politics 0

LIVE Election night on B92.net: First forecasts came out - Convincing victory of SNS

Regular parliamentary, provincial and local elections were held in Serbia today. Follow all the latest information on B92.net. First projections - SNS won 63.4%

Source: B92
Share
Foto: EPA/SRDJAN SUKI
Foto: EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

IPSOS-CESID, FIRST ASSESSMENT OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF MANDATES:

SNS -180

SPS-JS - 30

ALEKSANDAR SAPIC - 11

SVM - 8

ALBANIAN DEMOCRATIC ALTERNATIVE - 4

ZUKORLIC - 3

SDA SANDZAK - 2

The first projections of Ipsos and Cesid

Results based on 44.1 percent of the processed sample:

SNS: 63.4 percent

SPS-JS: 10.3 percent

SPAS: 3.9 percent

POKS: 2.8 percent

Sovereignists: 2.4 percent

Broom: 2.3 percent

SRS: 2.2 percent

SVM: 2.2 percent

PSG: 1.7 percent

Zavetnici: 1.7 percent

UDS: 1 percent

Zdravo da pobedi: 1 percent

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 19 go to page