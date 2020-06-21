LIVE Election night on B92.net: First forecasts came out - Convincing victory of SNS
Regular parliamentary, provincial and local elections were held in Serbia today. Follow all the latest information on B92.net. First projections - SNS won 63.4%Source: B92
The first projections of Ipsos and Cesid
Results based on 44.1 percent of the processed sample:
SNS: 63.4 percent
SPS-JS: 10.3 percent
SPAS: 3.9 percent
POKS: 2.8 percent
Sovereignists: 2.4 percent
Broom: 2.3 percent
SRS: 2.2 percent
SVM: 2.2 percent
PSG: 1.7 percent
Zavetnici: 1.7 percent
UDS: 1 percent
Zdravo da pobedi: 1 percent