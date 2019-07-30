Politics Petition for the extradition of Tomor Morina sent to Northern Macedonia Serbian Ministry of Justice has filed a petition to Northern Macedonia for the extradition of Tomor Morina, a former member of the so-called KLA Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 30, 2019 | 13:55 Tweet Share Deposiot photos/albasu

Last week, Morina was arrested on the border crossing Blace - General Jankovic, under INTERPOL's warrant, whom Serbia requests under suspicion of committing war crime against civilian population on Kosovo and Metohija.



The Serbian War Crimes Prosecution is investigating this case.



With the request for extradition, Serbia should submit documentation on the case, and the decision on the fulfillment of the conditions for extradition will be made by the Macedonian judiciary.



The final decision on Serbia's petition will be made by the Macedonian justice minister.



Morina's arrest provoked reactions in both Kosovo and Macedonia.



Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that he will respect the law in this case, while Albanian political parties in the country have sought Morina's release.



Kosovo's Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli also requested the release of a former member of the so-called KLA, claiming that Pristina would not allow Morina's extradition to Serbia.