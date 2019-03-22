Politics "We know our mistakes - but NATO bombing wasn't one of them" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says that Serbia is aware of the mistakes it has made in the past. Source: Beta Friday, March 22, 2019 | 11:55 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

However, she said, the NATO bombing in 1999 was a mistake made of others, not of the citizens of Serbia.

At a conference on the occasion of the (March 24) 20th anniversary of the start of NATO's aggression against Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro), Brnabic said that Serbia should not forget the victims of that bombing, the destroyed factories, bridges and the devastated economy, but that "it must try to forgive because that's the only way to realize its great potentials is to turn to the future, partnership and cooperation."