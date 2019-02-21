Politics Serbian president to travel to China in April Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 11:10 Tweet Share Vucic and Xi are seen during a previous meetin in China (Tanjug, file)

The Chinese leader "expressed readiness to work with him on further improvement of the strategic partnership between the two countries," Tanjug reported, quoting the president's press office.

According to a press release, at Xi's invitation, Vucic will attend the 2nd international Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on April 25-27.



Thanking Vucic for a message on occasion of the Chinese New Year, Xi noted he devoted great attention to development of Sino-Serbian relations and was prepared to invest joint efforts in leading with Vucic the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia towards even greater progress to contribute further to the prosperity of the two countries and nations.