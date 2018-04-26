Politics Djuric: If this is EU's position - then it's all meaningless Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric on Thursday reacted to a statement made by head of the EU Office in Pristina Nataliya Apostolova. Source: B92 Thursday, April 26, 2018 | 13:43 Tweet Share (screen capture, file)

Apostolova said earlier in the day that Pristina "should do more to convince states that did not recognize Kosovo's independence to do so in the near future."

"This statement represents a direct blow to the negotiating process. She unambiguously abandons and attacks the principle of status neutrality by inviting EU member states that have not recognized Kosovo's independence to do so," Djuric said.



He said it was a fact that the head of the EU Office in Kosovo and Metohija supported Pristina's resolution demanding that the negotiations must be dictated to produce Kosovo's independence as their result.



"This makes it impossible for us to talk, it is impossible to create any viable solution. If that is the position of the EU, then such a move renders the negotiations meaningless and abandons the principle of status neutrality," Djuric said.



He added that he wanted it to be "crystal clear that Apostolova supported Kosovo's aspiration for independence."



"She sided with Pristina. All the worse if this is the position of the EU - then it's all really meaningless," Djuric concluded.