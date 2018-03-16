Politics Sarajevo hosts informal Western Balkans 6 meeting First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic is on Friday taking part in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Western Balkans 6 (WB6). Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 16, 2018 | 13:05 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The gathering is held in Sarajevo, and hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina Igor Crnadak, the Serbian government has announced.

According to this, "the main topics of the meeting will be the document of the European Commission dedicated to the EU Enlargement Strategy for the Western Balkans and the increased engagement of the European Commission in this context, as well as the preparations for the forthcoming Western Balkans Summit in the framework of the Berlin Process, to be held in London on 9-10 July 2018."



In addition to foreign ministers of WB6, the meeting will also feature Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commission's Director-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Christian Danielsson, Secretary-General of the Regional Cooperation Council Goran Svilanovic, Coordinator for the organization of the Summit on the Western Balkans in London, Ambassador Andrew Paige and Executive Director of the Western Balkans Fund Gjergj Murra.



After the main plenary session and working lunch, on the same day, the second conference of foreign ministers of the Western Balkans will be held.



The 167th Bergedorf Round Table "A Long Way To Europe: The Western Balkans Between Domestic Challenges and Geopolitics" will be held on the margins of the ministerial meeting, at which WB6 ministers will exchange views on further directions for strengthening regional cooperation in the Western Balkans, according to a statement from the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.