Politics "Beginning of Greater Albania's end must happen in Kosovo" Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says the process of stopping "Greater Albania" (Albanian nationalist expansionist project) must begin in Kosovo and Metohija. Izvor: Beta Tuesday, February 6, 2018 | 13:24

Speaking at a round table dedicated to Serbia's "internal dialogue on Kosovo," Vulin said that his country should not allow "Greater Albania" to be created on its borders, and let others draw those borders.

According to Beta, Vulin also said that "it must be admitted that a solution is not being sought and negotiations are not being conducted with Pristina, but with Tirana."



Vulin is quoted as describing "the Albanian factor" in the Balkans as "not random" and also "united, subordinate, and with very clear ideas and directions - and it cannot be imagined that representatives of the Albanian community would act in different ways, regardless of where they live in the Balkans."