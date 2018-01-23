Politics FM explains when Belgrade plans to resume Kosovo dialogue First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic attended on Monday in Belgrade a lunch with ambassadors of EU member-states. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, January 23, 2018 | 09:53 Tweet (Tanjug)

The lunch, where Dacic was "the main speaker," was hosted by Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi, the government announced.

Dacic "pointed to the tragic event that marked the previous week and stressed that the murder of Oliver Ivanovic represents a threat to the stability of the region and the continuation of dialogue on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina."



He "stressed that Pristina authorities and international institutions that are present in Kosovo and Metohija are expected to find and prosecute the responsible ones as soon as possible."



Dacic "reiterated that our side is committed to dialogue, however, it will continue talks once it gets specific information about the crime that took place."



Dacic "underlined that full EU membership remains an absolute foreign policy priority for Serbia and, in that sense, the announced EU Enlargement Strategy should provide a concretization of the positive and encouraging messages of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker."



He "expressed his belief that announcement of 2025 as the year of the possible next enlargement, will have a very positive effect on the support of citizens of Serbia to EU membership and at the same time it will show that European countries consider Serbia a future equal part of the Union."



Dacic "especially welcomed the decision of the Bulgarian Chairmanship of the EU Council to organize an EU-Western Balkans Summit in May 2018, which clearly indicates that the Balkans is again in focus," a statement said.