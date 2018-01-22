Politics News agency condemns threats against editor Beta strongly condemns the attacks and the threats on social networks sent to its editor-in-chief Dragan Janjic. Izvor: Beta Monday, January 22, 2018 | 16:54 Tweet

The news agency announced this on Monday, citing a statement issued by its collegium.

"We call on the competent state institutions to find and punish anyone who sent threats to Dragan Janjic through social networks and published his home address, endangering his safety and that of his family," the statement siad.



The Beta Collegium notes that the attacks on Janjic, which followed after he posted his personal opinion on Twitter, threaten freedom of speech and create and encourage an atmosphere in which verbal or physical violence is allowed against anyone who thinks differently.



The statement said that Janjic assessed on social networks that the murder of GI SDP President Oliver Ivanovic had a political background.



The agency's statement on Monday said that the threats against its editor-in-chief came after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic criticized Janjic's opinin during a news conference called after Ivanovic's murder.



According to the statement, the attacks on Janjic were condemned by the Independent Association of Journalists of Serbia (NUNS), the Independent Society of Journalists of Vojvodina (NDNV), the Democratic Party, the Enough is Enough Movement, the Movement, the Let's (Not) Drown Belgrade, the Movement of Free Citizens Movement, the Left of Serbia, the Movement for a Turnaround, and candidate for Berlgrade Mayor Dragan Djilas.