Politics Action plan for EU chapter 23 to be reviewed by fall Serbia will review the action plan for EU accession talks chapter 23, says Cedomir Backovic, head of the negotiating team for this chapter.

After this new deadlines for meeting the related obligations will be set and the job should be finished by the fall, Backovic said.

"We intend to begin an analysis immediately after the holiday season to carry out a review of the action plan in terms of deadlines, but the deadlines will be addressed only after we have established what might need to be changed, and then we will see by what deadlines that is doable. We count on all of the work being done sometime by the fall," Backovic told the RTS, Tanjug reported on Thursday.



By mid-January, he continued, the work working draft of Constitutional changes in the area of justice will be published - the document is currently being worked on with Venice Commission experts.



Asked about the plans in the field of fight against corruption, which is stressed as one of the most problematic, Backovic said that it was "a matter of months" before the latest amendments to the Law on the Anti-Corruption Agency have been passed.