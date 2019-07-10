Sports Furious Djokovic reached Wimbledon semi-finals! Novak Djokovic qualifies to Wimbledon semi-finals after beating David Goffin in straight sets – 6:4, 6:0, 6:2. Source: LN/PT, B92 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 | 17:49 Tweet Share Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

World No 1 will play against Roberto Bautista-Agut, who had beaten Guido Pella in four sets.



Serb had played a great match against the Belgian, who appeared to get lost on the court in the second and third set.



Novak performed best on this year's tournament, so the issue of winner has never brought into question.



We witnessed great fight in the first set, while Goffin was the first who broke the opponent, he played great from the base line and Djokovic experienced lots of problems.



After being down an early break, Novak Djokovic turned things around quickly, breaking Goffin back immediately. From that moment, he won 10 straight games after trailing 4-3 in the first set, beating David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.



For less than two hours, Djokovic reached Wimbledon semi-finals for the ninth time.