Business & Economy More than 166 kilometers of new roads in Serbia this year Another 116,37 kilometers of highways and expressways will be put into traffic. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 9, 2024 | 12:18 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Andrewshots

In his statement, the Minister of Infrastructure, Construction, and Traffic, Mr. Vesić said that 642.97 kilometers of highways and expressways are currently being built in our country and added that there is no country in Europe where more highways and expressways are being built than in Serbia.

"That's why we are the most dynamic country in Europe," Vesić said in his appearance on the B92 television.



He reminded that last year, more than 80 kilometers of highways and expressways were put into traffic and that Šabac and Kruševac, as two larger cities, are connected to the network of highways and expressways, which will enable the rapid development of those areas, the arrival of investors and the development of local businesses.



He announced that this year, Loznica, Kraljevo, Trstenik, Valjevo, Požarevac will also get connected to the network of highways and expressways.



He stated that 18 kilometers of the Kuzmin-Sremska Rača highway will be completed this year and that 19.5 kilometers of the Pakovraće-Požega highway will be put into traffic in October.



He also stated that this year the first part of the Danube Corridor will be put into traffic, which, he said, will be fully completed by the end of 2026.



The minister said that the plan for the development of Serbia until 2027 will be published soon and pointed out that the construction of the highway and expressway network will continue because, he pointed out, this is the policy of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



"Wherever a road, a high-speed railway is built or an existing one is reconstructed, we get more investments, new jobs, and a higher standard of living," Vesić said.



Among other things, he said that the 108-kilometer high-speed Belgrade-Subotica railway will be completed by the end of this year, and that train traffic will start by March or April next year at the latest, as it will take about three months to test the railway.



"From Belgrade to Subotica it will take some 70 minutes, which will completely change the way of life of all the cities located along the high-speed railway," said Vesić.



He stated that Hungary is expected to complete its part of the high-speed railway between Budapest and Subotica in 2026, which will allow us to have a high-speed railway from Belgrade to Budapest, and that the journey between the two cities will take less than three hours.



Vesić said that the construction of the Belgrade-Niš high-speed railway will begin this year, which, he said, will later be continued to Skopje based on the memorandum signed by the governments of Serbia and North Macedonia.



"One day we will connect Skopje, Niš, Belgrade, Subotica, and Budapest," said Vesić.



Among other things, the minister stated that he is moving on with the reconstruction of almost 2,000 kilometers of regional railways, which will not be for speeds of 200 kilometers per hour, but trains will run on them at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour.



"In the next ten years, Serbia will be at the center of the high-speed rail network in the Balkans, which clearly shows how important Serbia's position is," Vesić added.