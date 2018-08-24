Business & Economy NBA star buys hotel on Stara Planina Mountain "StarA" Hotel that also includes a playing field on Stara Planina Mountain has been sold to the company owned by the NBA star Nikola Mirotic. Source: juzne vesti Friday, August 24, 2018 | 15:44 Tweet Share (Thinkstock, illustration purposes)

Mayor of the nearby City of Pirot said this to Juzne Vesti news portal.

However, so far there is no official confirmation of the sale from the former owner Tigar Pirot and the change of ownership hasn't been listed on the Serbian Business Registers Agency (SBRA) site, writes Juzne Vesti.



"StarA" hotel is located in the nature park at an altitude of 1,000 meters, 12 km from Pirot.



It's famous because the junior team of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia stayed there while preparing for The 1987 FIBA Men's Junior World Championship in Bormio, Italy, where they won.



Tigar AD company couldn't comment on the hotel sale because the Executive Director was absent but the City of Pirot did confirm the change of owners.