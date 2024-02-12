World Whole world has "gone crazy" with Putin: "This is unprecedented" The interview of Russian President Vladimir Putin with American journalist Tucker Carlson received about one billion views. Source: Ria novosti Monday, February 12, 2024 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and the RT television channel, in the program "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" on the Russia 1 television channel.



"I asked my colleagues to check the ratings. It's complicated and difficult, because you have to take all the languages, all the sources on which it was released... I assure you that this figure is around one billion. This is unprecedented in the history of journalism," she said and added:



"So, just on the X social network and only in English, the interview had 180 million views, if you do not take into account Carlson's site and other resources in different languages".



Let us remind you that on the night of February 9, Tucker Carlson posted a two-hour interview with the Russian leader on his website and various platforms. Since its release, it has received more than 170 million views on the X social network, and more than ten million views on YouTube. The Kremlin website also published the interview.