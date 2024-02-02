World The order was issued: Prepare for "immediate war"; Reason? They "killed" him VIDEO North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday called on the country's navy to be ready for "immediate war operations". Source: koreajoongangdaily/koreatimes.co.kr/M.S. Friday, February 2, 2024 | 10:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The order comes after US and South Korean forces released footage from a joint exercise that simulated the removal of the North Korean leader.



During a visit to the Nampo Naval Shipyard in South Pyongan Province, located about 40 miles southwest of Pyongyang, Kim called for the full implementation of the party's policy on shipbuilding and maritime deployment, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.



"The strengthening of naval forces is currently the most important issue in the reliable defense of the country's maritime sovereignty and the intensification of war preparations," Kim said, according to KCNA.



"Kim Jong-un intends to direct them to build nuclear submarines as planned, even if it means operating the Sinpo and Nampo shipyards at the same time," said Moon Geun-sik, a professor at Hanyang University's school of public policy.



"The goal is to develop nuclear submarines capable of pre-emptive strikes via South Korea's Kill Chain system, and capable of mounting submarine-launched ballistic and cruise missiles," he said. At the shipyard, Kim ordered that shipbuilding projects be carried out fully in accordance with the five-year plan, according to KCNA.



Kim was also seen at the Sinpo South shipyard on January 28, overseeing the testing of a set of cruise missiles that he claims are launched from submarines.

Green Berets and South Korean special forces rehearsed his liquidation?

On Friday, following escalating provocations from the North, US and South Korean forces released footage of their joint training, including drills aimed at removing the North Korean leader.



South Korean and US special operations forces held a special reconnaissance exercise at the "Rodriguez Live Fire" complex in Pocheon, 51 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on January 31.



Army special operations troops today completed the first combined exercise of the year with US Green Berets, officials said, amid joint efforts to improve combat capabilities against North Korean threats. The two sides have organized various exercises, including those on combat marksmanship and first aid, special reconnaissance and directing air support, the statement said.



They also formed combined teams to conduct a two-day reconnaissance and infiltration exercise, without sleep, to identify and destroy a target by directing simulated airstrikes. "Exercises are conducted to strengthen individual combat skills such as targeted killing," it said.



"The Army's Special Warfare Command will carefully analyze the results of the exercise and strengthen education and training to improve combined special operations capabilities," the South Korean military said in a statement.