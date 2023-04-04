World Opening a second front? Georgia is under great pressure: pushed into war with Russia Russia's intelligence chief claims the West is pushing Georgia, which borders Russia, into conflict with Moscow. Source: index.hr Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 16:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is doing this in order to open a second front because the war in Ukraine "is not developing in favor of Kyiv".



"We see constant attempts by Washington, Brussels and London to convince the Georgian leadership of the need to open a so-called second front," Naryshkin said during his visit to Belarus, according to CNN.



"They notice that the current situation on the battlefield is not in favor of Ukraine and are forcing Georgia to enter into a conflict with the Russian Federation," said Naryshkin.



The Russian intelligence chief held a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which the Belarusian leader told Naryshkin that the two countries face serious threats.