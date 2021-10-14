World 0

First trip to Brussels

Austria's new Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, who was sworn in on Monday, decided to choose Brussels for his first official trip.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna
Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

Schallenberg will hold talks with the EU leadership in Brussels today.

With this visit, he wants to show that he is a "convinced European" and that he has a pro-European attitude.

In Brussels, he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as EU Council President Charles Michel.

Since Schallenberg was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria until recently, and from 2000 to 2005 he headed the legal department in the Austrian Mission to the EU, he is considered an experienced diplomat when it comes to the Union.

He announced that he would continue the policy of his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, which means a restrictive policy towards refugees and migrants.

