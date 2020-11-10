World End of the war: 11 peace points in Nagorno-Karabakh The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint statement on ending the war in Karabakh. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 11:57 Tweet Share EPA/AZERBAIJAN PRESIDENT'S PRESS OFF

The Russian president announced what the warring parties committed themselves to peace agreement, reports Sputnik.



1. The ceasefire takes effect at midnight on November 10, Moscow time.



2. Azerbaijan and Armenia will remain in their current positions.



3. Armenia and Azerbaijan will exchange prisoners of war.



4. In Karabakh, along the contact line and along the corridors connecting Armenia and Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed - a total of 1960 people with small arms, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 other vehicles and specialist equipment.



5. All transport nodes will be unblocked.



6. Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian army. The Russian contingent will remain in Nagorno-Karabakh for the next five years, which will be automatically extended if neither side requests their withdrawal within six months before the deadline.



7. To ensure the effective implementation of everything agreed, the peacekeepers will form a center to monitor compliance with the ceasefire.



8. Armenia will return the Kelbajar region to Azerbaijan by November 15, and Lachin by December 1, while the Lachin corridor (5 kilometers wide) will remain in the hands of Armenians, in order to ensure the connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, without affecting the status of Shusha. In addition, Armenia must hand over Agdam and part of the Gaza region of Azerbaijan, which it currently holds, by November 20.



9. In the next three years, a plan will be developed for the construction of a new road along the Lachin corridor, which will provide a connection between Stepanakert and Armenia, and a Russian contingent will be deployed on it. Azerbaijan will guarantee the safety of transportation in the Lacin Corridor to all civilians.



10. The refugees will return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh, which will be controlled by the UN High Representative for Refugees.



11. All economic and traffic connections in the region will be unblocked. Armenia will provide traffic connections between the western parts of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the goal of allowing free flow of people, goods and services in all directions. The control will be performed by Russian border troops. According to the agreement, new roads will be built between the western parts of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.



Addressing the nation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the ceasefire in Karabakh historic. He emphasized the special role of Russia in resolving the crisis and pointed out that its role in the region will continue to be important. He also announced that Russia and Turkey will jointly carry out peacekeeping activities in Karabakh.



Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nicole Pashinyan, announced that he had signed a joint statement on the ceasefire with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.