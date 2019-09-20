World 0

Drama in Lyon: A woman opened fire from a window on passersby

A woman fired several shots from a window in a commercial area of Lyon, wounding a passerby in the arm, then locked herself into an apartment, Parisian reports

A woman fired several shots from a window in a commercial area of Lyon, wounding a passerby in the arm, then locked herself into an apartment, "Parisian" reports.

Large number of police officers were immediately assigned to the scene.

Police ordered that 400 students and teachers of a nearby High School Ampère, located a hundred yards away, should not leave the building, while several bus lines were diverted.

Police suspects terrorism as a motive, Sputnik reports, while the assailant was arrested shortly after 12 p.m.

