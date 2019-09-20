World Drama in Lyon: A woman opened fire from a window on passersby A woman fired several shots from a window in a commercial area of Lyon, wounding a passerby in the arm, then locked herself into an apartment, Parisian reports Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 20, 2019 | 11:50 Tweet Share





Large number of police officers were immediately assigned to the scene.



Police ordered that 400 students and teachers of a nearby High School Ampère, located a hundred yards away, should not leave the building, while several bus lines were diverted.



Police suspects terrorism as a motive, Sputnik reports, while the assailant was arrested shortly after 12 p.m.