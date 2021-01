Society 19 people died, 1.483 newly infected According to the latest information, 1.483 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 19 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 19:12 Tweet Share EPA/HUNGARY OUTHUNGARY OUT

In the last 24 hours, 9.434 samples were tested, and 2.536.948 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



According to the latest data, 163.355 people were vaccinated.



4/718 were hospitalized, and 165 patients were on respirators.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3.868 people have died, bringing the death rate in Serbia to 1.01 percent.